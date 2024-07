News From Law.com

A group of nine Chamberlain, Hrdlicka, White, Williams & Aughtry tax lawyers, including five shareholders, have joined Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough in Houston, as the firm continues to build out its three-month-old Texas office. The lawyers moved to Nelson Mullins' tax controversy practice.

July 01, 2024, 12:00 PM