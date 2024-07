News From Law.com

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough has added a longtime Georgia in-house lawyer and marketing law expert as a partner in Atlanta to bolster its capabilities in an advertising-related practice group, a firm leader said. The Am Law 100 firm said Wednesday it added Jim Dudukovich from Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner to lead its advertising, marketing, sponsorship and promotions practice group within its corporate practice.

July 10, 2024, 4:14 PM