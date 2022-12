News From Law.com

South Carolina-founded Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough has promoted its largest round of lawyers to partner in its history, announcing a 32-attorney new partner class for next year. That includes 10 new partners in Atlanta, effective Jan. 1, 2023. In comparison, the 1,000-lawyer firm promoted 18 new partners last year, including four in Georgia.

Legal Services

December 19, 2022, 6:30 PM