Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McGuireWoods on Friday removed a consumer class action against Bank of America to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Flitter Milz, alleges that the defendant's post-repo notice form to vehicle owners is deficient under the Pennsylvania Uniform Commercial Code. The case is 2:23-cv-00255, Nelson et al. v. Bank of America N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

January 20, 2023, 4:11 PM