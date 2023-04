New Suit - Contract

Premier Restaurant Group, Forever Brands Operating Co. and other defendants were sued for breach of contract on Friday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, over an alleged $4.5 million loan default, was brought by Akerman on behalf of NELI International. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02725, NELI International Inc. v. Premier Restaurant Group LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

March 31, 2023, 7:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Neli International Incorporated

Plaintiffs

Akerman

defendants

Anthony Wedo

Cheeburger Operating Company, LLC

Cheeburger VA, LLC

Forever Brands Operating Company, LLC

Premier Restaurant Group, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract