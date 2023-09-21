Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Kirkland & Ellis have stepped in to represent Eli Lilly, the Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical giant, in a pending breach-of-contract and unfair competition lawsuit. The suit, filed Aug. 7 in California Northern District Court by Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan on behalf of Nektar Therapeutics, accuses the defendant of entering into a joint drug development agreement with Nektar and then executing a scheme to prevent the success of the drug by acquiring a company with a competing drug candidate. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James Donato, is 3:23-cv-03943, Nektar Therapeutics v. Eli Lilly & Co.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 21, 2023, 10:40 AM

Nektar Therapeutics

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

Fish & Richardson

Eli Lilly & Co

Kirkland & Ellis

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract