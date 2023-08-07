New Suit - Unfair Competition

Eli Lilly, the Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical giant, was hit with a breach-of-contract and unfair competition lawsuit Monday in California Northern District Court. The court action, brought by Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan on behalf of Nektar Therapeutics, accuses the defendant of entering into a joint drug development agreement with Nektar and then executing a scheme to prevent the success of the drug by acquiring a company with a competing drug candidate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-03943, Nektar Therapeutics v. Eli Lilly & Co.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 07, 2023, 11:56 AM

Plaintiffs

Nektar Therapeutics

Plaintiffs

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

defendants

Eli Lilly & Co

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract