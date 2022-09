Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Sheppard Mullin on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Wells Fargo to California Central District Court. The suit, over alleged disability-based employment discrimination and retaliation, was filed by Hogie & Campbell Lawyers on behalf of Nekoda Mattox-Hall. The case is 8:22-cv-01662, Nekoda Mattox-Hall v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. et al.