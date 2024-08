News From Law.com

Retailer Neiman Marcus has been hit with a class action lawsuit in a New Jersey federal court over a data breach impacting customers and employees. The suit stems from a breach, announced in May, at cloud storage platform provider Snowflake that impacted more than 64,000 Neiman Marcus customers. The New Jersey suit follows other class suits filed against Neiman Marcus in Delaware and in the Southern District of Florida over the breach.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 29, 2024, 3:26 PM