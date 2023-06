Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hall & Evans on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Union Pacific, the major U.S. railway, to Utah District Court. The complaint was filed by the Garner Law Firm on behalf of Scott Neil. The case is 2:23-cv-00366, Neil v. Union Pacific Railroad Company.

Transportation & Logistics

June 01, 2023, 7:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Scott Neil

Plaintiffs

The Garner Law Firm

defendants

Union Pacific Railroad Company

defendant counsels

Hall & Evans

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims