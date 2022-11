Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Morgan Rider Riter Tsai on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against USAA, a provider of insurance and financial services to U.S. military families, to Colorado District Court. The suit, which seeks payment for losses arising from Colorado's East Troublesome Fire, was filed by MoGo LLC and Never Summer Law on behalf of James G. Nehmer. The case is 1:22-cv-02991, Nehmer v. USAA General Indemnity Company.

Insurance

November 18, 2022, 5:41 AM