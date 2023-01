Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at McConnell Valdés LLC on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Sherwin-Williams over alleged age-based employment discrimination to Puerto Rico District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Carlos F. Vera-Muñoz on behalf of Jose Raul Negrón-Velázquez, who claims he was wrongfully terminated after nearly 31 years of working for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-01019, Negron-Velazquez et al v. The Sherwin-Williams Company.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 19, 2023, 6:12 PM