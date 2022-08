New Suit

Airbnb and other defendants were hit with a slip-and-fall lawsuit Friday in Puerto Rico District Court. The lawsuit was brought by attorney Pedro J. Rivera-Rivera on behalf of Gisela Marin Centeno and German Negron Gonzalez. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01387, Negron Gonzalez et al v. Airbnb, Inc. et al.