New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Starbucks was hit with a consumer class action Friday in Florida Middle District Court over the surcharge applied for the use of non-dairy alternatives in its beverages. The court action, filed by Practus LLP, accuses Starbucks of wrongfully charging customers a surcharge for non-dairy alternatives to milk, resulting in discrimination against individuals with lactose intolerance and similar conditions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-02421, Negreanu v. Starbucks Corporation.