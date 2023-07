Who Got The Work

Ignacio J. Garcia of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart has entered an appearance for Integrity Home Solutions Services in a pending employment class action over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The suit was filed May 31 in Florida Middle District Court by attorney Zandro E. Palma. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mary S. Scriven, is 8:23-cv-01214, Neff v. Integrity Home Solutions Services, LLC.

Florida

July 15, 2023, 11:00 AM

Michael S. Neff

The Law Offices Of Zandro E. Palma, PA

Integrity Home Solutions Services, LLC

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations