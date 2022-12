New Suit

Hyatt Hotels and other defendants were hit with a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Lipcon Margulies & Winkleman on behalf of the estate of Jessica Milana Neff, who died after being electrocuted by a light pole near the children's pool at the Sunscape Akumal Beach Resort & Spa in Mexico. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-23959, Neff v. Hyatt Hotels Corp. et al.