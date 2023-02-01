Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Hinshaw & Culbertson on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Markel to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, brought by James J. Traitz LLC and Jay M. Levy PA on behalf of Michelle Neff, Magali Neff and Herbert Neff, accuses Markel of failing to defend and indemnify policyholder Good Hope Equestrian Training Center in an underlying personal injury lawsuit in which the plaintiffs won a $1 million judgment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-20406, Neff et al. v. Markel Insurance Co.

Insurance

February 01, 2023, 2:58 PM