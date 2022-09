Removed To Federal Court

Berkshire Hathaway, D&T Pools and Davco Construction Inc. removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit Wednesday to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by Golomb Spirt Grunfeld P.C. on behalf of Marc Neff and Michele Neff. The defendants are represented by Kirmser Lamastra Cunningham & Skinner and Haddix & Millman. The case is 1:22-cv-05537, Neff et al v. Davco Construction, Inc. et al.

Real Estate

September 14, 2022, 10:31 AM