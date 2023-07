New Suit - Contract

C & H Paving and Benjamin Cranford Jr. were sued for breach of contract on Friday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for heavy equipment, was brought by Pullman & Comley on behalf of NEF Holdings. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-06309, NEF Holdings LLC v. C & H Paving Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 21, 2023, 4:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Nef Holdings, LLC

Plaintiffs

Pullman & Comley

defendants

Benjamin Cranford, Jr.

C and H Paving, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract