Danielle C. Le Jeune and Tia C. Ghattas of Cozen O'Connor has entered an appearance for Archer Daniels Midland, the agricultural and commodities trading company, Old Republic International and other defendants in a pending lawsuit for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The suit was filed Sept. 29 in Georgia Northern District Court by Kenneth S. Nugent PC on behalf of Monroe J. Neese. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sarah E. Geraghty, is 1:23-cv-04441, Neese v. Simmons et al.
Insurance
November 13, 2023, 6:46 AM