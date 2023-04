New Suit - Employment

FedEx was sued Monday in Indiana Southern District Court over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The lawsuit was brought by Weldy Law on behalf of an hourly-paid employee who contends that he was not paid for overtime hours worked. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00665, Neeley v. Fedex Corporation.

Transportation & Logistics

April 18, 2023, 4:06 AM

Plaintiffs

Steven Neeley

Plaintiffs

Weldy Law

defendants

Fedex Corporation

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations