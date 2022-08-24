New Suit - Employment

Covanta Holding, a provider of waste and energy services, and Delaware Valley Resource Recovery Facility were sued Wednesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was brought by Karpf, Karpf & Cerutti on behalf of Heather Needham, who contends that she experienced a hostile work environment as the defendants' first female facility manager. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-03392, Needham v. Covanta Energy, LLC et al.

Energy

August 24, 2022, 2:59 PM