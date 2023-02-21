Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Need Pty Ltd. and NeedEssentials IP Pty Ltd. to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck on behalf of wetsuit distributor Need Essentials U.S.A., accuses the defendants of unilaterally trying to redraft a distribution agreement. The case is 2:23-cv-01265, Need Essentials U.S.A. LLC v. Need Pty Ltd. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 21, 2023, 4:29 AM