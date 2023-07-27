New Suit - ERISA

Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor and Holroyd Gelman PC filed an ERISA lawsuit Tuesday in Delaware District Court on behalf of I.B.E.W. Joint Apprenticeship & Training Center Fund N.E.C.A. Local Union 313 and other plaintiffs. The suit claims that Kam Electric Inc. failed to submit remittance reports, make trust contributions and submit dues as required by an executed labor contract for the time periods between March and July 2022. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00800, N.E.C.A. Local Union No. 313 I.B.E.W. Health and Welfare Fund et al v. Kam Electric, Inc.

Construction & Engineering

July 27, 2023, 7:26 AM

Plaintiffs

I.B.E.W. Joint Apprenticeship & Training Center Fund N.E.C.A. Local Union 313, 814

International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union No. 313

N.E.C.A. Local Union No. 313 I.B.E.W. Deferred Income Plan

N.E.C.A. Local Union No. 313 I.B.E.W. Health and Welfare Fund

N.E.C.A. Local Union No. 313 I.B.E.W. Pension Fund

Plaintiffs

Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor

defendants

Kam Electric, Inc.

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations