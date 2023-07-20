New Suit - Trademark

McCarter & English filed a trademark lawsuit Wednesday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of Kidrobot LLC and NECA LLC, manufacturers of toys and other consumer products. The suit accuses defendants Jazwares LLC and Kelly Toys Holdings LLC of marketing plush toys under marks that are confusingly similar to the plaintiffs’ HUGME mark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-03863, NECA LLC et al v. Jazwares, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 20, 2023, 9:55 AM

Plaintiffs

Kidrobot, LLC

NECA LLC

McCarter & English

defendants

Jazwares, LLC

Kelly Toys Holdings, LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims