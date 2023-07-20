McCarter & English filed a trademark lawsuit Wednesday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of Kidrobot LLC and NECA LLC, manufacturers of toys and other consumer products. The suit accuses defendants Jazwares LLC and Kelly Toys Holdings LLC of marketing plush toys under marks that are confusingly similar to the plaintiffs’ HUGME mark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-03863, NECA LLC et al v. Jazwares, LLC et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
July 20, 2023, 9:55 AM