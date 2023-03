Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath on Wednesday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Total Renal Care Inc., a subsidiary of outpatient dialysis provider DaVita, to Illinois Central District Court. The suit, filed by Cavanagh & O'Hara on behalf of NECA-IBEW Welfare Trust Fund, contends that the fund overpaid for services and seeks the return of $127,298. The case is 3:23-cv-03057, NECA-IBEW Welfare Trust Fund v. Total Renal Care, Inc.

Health Care

March 08, 2023, 7:26 PM