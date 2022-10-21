Who Got The Work

Pilar G. Kraman of Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor has entered an appearance for health and fitness company Tone It Up Inc. in a pending patent lawsuit concerning improved multimedia content delivery systems and methods. The action was filed July 28 in Delaware District Court by Morris James and Baker Botts on behalf of Japanese information technology and electronics company NEC Corp. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly, is 1:22-cv-00988, NEC Corp. v. Tone It Up Inc.

Technology

October 21, 2022, 10:15 AM