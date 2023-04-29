New Suit - Securities Class Action

Fidelity National Information Services and its former CEO and chief financial officer were hit with a securities class action Friday in Florida Middle District Court arising from the company's failed merger with Worldpay Inc. The suit, filed by GrayRobinson and Labaton Sucharow, claims that Fidelity National misled investors about the success of the merger prior to problems coming to light in late 2022 and the subsequent decision to spin off Worldpay recognizing a $17.6 billion write-down. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00504, Nebraska Investment Council, individually and on behalf of all others similarly situated v. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. et al.

Business Services

April 29, 2023, 2:43 PM

Plaintiffs

Nebraska Investment Council, individually and on behalf of all others similarly situated

Plaintiffs

GrayRobinson

defendants

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.

Gary Norcross

James Woodall

Stephanie Ferris

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws