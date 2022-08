Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at McGuireWoods on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Bank of America to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Theresa A. Nebel. The case is 3:22-cv-05339, Nebel v. Bank Of America, N.A. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 31, 2022, 3:42 PM