Nearly Half Proposed Exactech Legal Team Would Lead an MDL f...

News From Law.com

Nearly half of a proposed plaintiffs team to lead the Exactech lawsuits would, if approved, be leading multidistrict litigation for the first time. Of the 27 attorneys on the proposed team, outlined in a letter on Tuesday, 12 have never been appointed to leadership positions before. At a Nov. 17 hearing, U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis, who is overseeing the Exactech multidistrict litigation in New York, indicated a preference for "younger or newer lawyers who are learning the trade."

Health Care

November 30, 2022, 4:22 PM