Am Law 100 firm Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders said this week it has elected 26 new partners who will take their new positions at the start of 2024 in offices nationwide. The total of new partners for 2024 was unchanged from the number of partners the firm elected for 2023. Both years, though, reflected an increase from 21 in 2022.

October 03, 2023, 2:21 PM

