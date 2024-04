News From Law.com

Nearly half of Philadelphia's mass tort programs are poised to conclude by the end of the year, according to court administration. Several of the programs set to close had once been the largest drivers of the court's mass tort docket, comprising thousands of cases. Their final winding down stands to shrink Philadelphia's mass tort inventory to its lowest point in over a decade.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

April 01, 2024, 3:51 PM

nature of claim: /