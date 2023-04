News From Law.com

Philadelphia-based personal injury firm Kline & Specter experienced a data security breach on March 13, according to a report filed with the Maine Attorney General's Office. The report claims an external system breach impacted a total of 3,334 individuals and that sensitive personal information, including Social Security numbers, may have been acquired by hackers, although the notice did not specify whether these names included employees as well as clients.

April 13, 2023, 5:45 PM

