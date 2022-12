News From Law.com

Accused of calling a New Jersey debtor as many as ten times a day, student loan servicer Navient Solutions has lost a bid for summary judgment on liability for common law intrusion on seclusion. A federal judge in Camden, New Jersey has denied Navient's motion to dismiss Yolanda Polhill's suit, which alleges that the company called her 881 times in an eleven month period and that the calls gave her headaches and emotional distress.

December 27, 2022, 1:17 PM