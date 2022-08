News From Law.com

Nearly 200 Georgia state prison employees have been arrested for job-related crimes since the beginning of 2020, according to a list obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.Of the 195 Georgia Department of Corrections employees arrested through June 30, 143 are state certified police officers, mostly corrections officers. That includes 69 arrested related to drugs. Most appear to be prison employees who brought drugs into prison, often to provide to inmates.

Georgia

August 15, 2022, 4:26 PM