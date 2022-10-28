Nearly 20 Amici File Briefs to Third Circuit In Fight Over P...

News From Law.com

Nearly 20 amicus briefs have been filed on behalf of legal entities both national and local in the fight over the constitutionality of new disciplinary rules that aim to curb bias speech of Pennsylvania attorneys. The fight, which is now pending before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, has drawn input from a wide range of national legal groups, such as the American Bar Association, the Christian Legal Society and Lambda Legal Defense, as well as the Pennsylvania, Philadelphia and Allegheny County bar associations.

Pennsylvania

October 28, 2022, 3:17 PM