Nearly 2 Dozen Florida Attorneys Disciplined by State Suprem...

The Florida Supreme Court disciplined nearly two dozen attorneys who practice law in the Sunshine State. And among those attorneys who received the bad news is Eric Matthew Lipman, the former general counsel for the Florida Elections Commission. The Supreme Court entered a permanent revocation of Lipman's bar membership, according to an announcement on Wednesday by the Florida Bar. Permanent revocation is tantamount to disbarment. In April, a judge sentenced Lipman to 72 months in federal prison for conspiracy and distributing child pornography, followed by nine years of supervision on release.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

November 30, 2022, 5:32 PM