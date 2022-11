News From Law.com

Over the last two years, lawyers at Cravath, Swaine & Moore; Davis Polk & Wardwell; Kirkland & Ellis; Simpson Thacher & Bartlett; Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom; and Weil, Gotshal & Manges completed more than 36,500 deals valued at almost $9.4 trillion. The totals would be even higher if one considered announced deals. We detail the work that led to these firms being named finalists for The American Lawyer's Law Firm Corporate Practice of the Year award.

November 29, 2022, 9:00 AM