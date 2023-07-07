Who Got The Work

Cameron G. Kynes of McGuireWoods has entered an appearance for golf organization PGA Tour Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged religious discrimination. The case was filed May 23 in Florida Middle District Court by Campbell Trohn Tamayo & Aranda on behalf of a former media development analyst who claims that he was denied a religious exemption to the company’s COVID-19 vaccination policy and was terminated for his unvaccinated status. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brian J. Davis, is 3:23-cv-00623, Nealis v. Pga Tour, Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

July 07, 2023

Plaintiffs

Patrick Nealis

Plaintiffs

Campbell Trohn Tamayo & Aranda PA

defendants

Pga Tour, Inc.

defendant counsels

McGuireWoods

