Who Got The Work

McGlinchey Stafford members Christopher A. Bottcher, Shaun Ramey and associate Jon-Kaden Guthrie Mullen have entered appearances for the Money Source Inc. in a pending foreclosure lawsuit. The suit was filed Aug. 3 in Alabama Northern District Court by attorney Derek B. Simms on behalf of Margaret A. Neal. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Annemarie Carney Axon, is 7:23-cv-01020, Neal v. The Money Source Inc.

Real Estate

September 04, 2023, 7:45 AM

Plaintiffs

Margaret A Neal

Plaintiffs

Simms & Associates

defendants

Legal Services Alabama

The Money Source Inc

William Breeland

defendant counsels

McGlinchey Stafford

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract