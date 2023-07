Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Thursday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Pitney Bowes to Missouri Western District Court. The suit, seeking disability benefits, was filed by BurnettDriskill on behalf of Sharon Neal. The case is 4:23-cv-00532, Neal v. Pitney Bowes, Inc.

Business Services

July 27, 2023, 4:45 PM

Plaintiffs

Sharon Neal

Plaintiffs

Burnettdriskill Attorneys

defendants

Pitney Bowes, Inc.

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination