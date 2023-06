Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Monty & Ramirez on Monday removed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase to Texas Northern District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination, was filed by the Law Offices of Jason Smith on behalf of a temporary receivables operation employee who contends that she was denied an interview and permanent position with Chase due to her race. The case is 4:23-cv-00617, Neal v. JP Morgan Chase Bank.

Banking & Financial Services

June 20, 2023, 4:12 AM

Plaintiffs

Latoya Neal

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Jason Smith

defendants

JP Morgan Chase Bank

defendant counsels

Monty Ramirez

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination