New Suit - Consumer

Ford Motor Co. and Thor Industries were sued Wednesday in Indiana Northern District Court for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act. The court case was filed by attorney Richard C. Dalton on behalf of Denise A. Neal and Joe F. Neal. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01021, Neal et al v. Thor Motor Coach, Inc. et al.

Automotive

December 14, 2022, 2:50 PM