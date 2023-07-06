Who Got The Work

Anne M. Voigts of King & Spalding has entered an appearance for mental health platform Brightline Inc. in a pending data breach class action. The case was filed May 22 in California Northern District Court. The suit, which accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a Jan. 2023 breach impacting the personal identifiable information of thousands of employees. The suit is backed by the Tostrud Law Group and Glancy Prongay & Murray. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Maxine M. Chesney, is 3:23-cv-02503, Ndifor v. Brightline, Inc.

Health Care

July 06, 2023, 6:46 AM

Plaintiffs

Anthony Ndifor

Plaintiffs

Tostrud Law Group, P.C.

Glancy Prongay & Murray

defendants

Brightline, Inc.

defendant counsels

King & Spalding

nature of claim: 890/