Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Miles & Stockbridge on Monday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Saks Fifth Avenue LLC to Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit, which claims the plaintiff was wrongfully accused of paying with counterfeit money, was filed by the Hennessy Law Firm on behalf of Lovet Ndialle. The case is 1:22-cv-01036, Ndialle v. Saks Fifth Avenue LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 12, 2022, 4:53 PM