Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis on Thursday removed a lawsuit against FXI Inc. to Indiana Northern District Court. The suit, over alleged race- and national origin-based employment discrimination, was filed by Myers Smith Wallace on behalf of Patrick Ndahiro. The case is 1:22-cv-00363, Ndahiro v. Fxi, Inc.

Indiana

October 13, 2022, 5:27 PM