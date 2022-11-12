New Suit - Class Action

Susman Godfrey filed a civil rights class action Friday in Washington Western District Court against the state's Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction and Superintendent Chris Reykdal. The complaint pursues claims on behalf of special needs students in Washington whose free public education was terminated when they turned 21 and before they graduated from high school. According to the suit, federal law establishes that special education students between the ages of 18 and 21 may be denied 'free appropriate public education' before reaching age 22 only if the state does not provide a public education to non-disabled students in these age ranges. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01621, N.D. v. Reykdal et al.

Education

November 12, 2022, 12:16 PM