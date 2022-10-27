New Suit - Trade Secrets

K&L Gates filed a lawsuit Thursday in Tennessee Middle District Court on behalf of Ncontracts LLC. The complaint pursues claims against Ryan Holmberg, the former Vice President of Lending Compliance Sales for Ncontracts. The court action seeks an injunction enjoining the defendant from breaching the non-compete and confidentiality clauses of his employment contract. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00868, Ncontracts, LLC v. Holmberg.

Technology

October 27, 2022, 3:37 PM