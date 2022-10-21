NCAA Wrongful Death Trial Begins Over Concussion-Related Inj...

Breaking News From Law.com

A groundbreaking trial against the NCAA over concussion-related injuries in a former USC football player's death opened on Friday. Plaintiffs lawyers from Shrader & Associates, represent the widow of Matthew Gee, who died in 2018 after playing linebacker from 1988 to 1992, while a team from Orrick is representing the NCAA. The trial could produce the first verdict involving an NCAA football player's death from CTE, or chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

