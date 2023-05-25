N.C. Gerrymander Ruling Gives Electoral Gift to GOP in Congr...

News From Law.com

A North Carolina redistricting ruling has set up a possible electoral windfall for congressional Republicans in preserving their U.S. House majority next year, declaring that judges should stay out of scrutinizing seat boundaries for partisan advantage. While Democrats only need to flip five GOP seats overall to regain control, experts say the state Supreme Court decision means four Democratic incumbents in the state — three of them first-term members — are vulnerable.

Alabama

May 25, 2023, 8:04 AM

nature of claim: /